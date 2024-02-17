Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-24, Alabama A&M 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama A&M might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

On Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 60-50 win over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 24th matchup. They received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 72-55 to the Braves. Miss Valley State has not had much luck with the Braves recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-18. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-24 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid win over the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in January, winning 78-70. Will Alabama A&M repeat their success, or do the Delta Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.