Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern U. 18-12, Alabama A&M 9-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama A&M will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Tigers.

Omari Peek put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with five rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Alabama A&M's cause all that much against Georgia back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.5% better than the opposition, a fact Southern U. proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 65-57 win over the Hornets. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Southern U.

Brandon Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Bulldogs' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-21. As for the Jaguars, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-12 record this season.

While only Southern U. took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Alabama A&M might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Alabama A&M came up short against Southern U. when the teams last played back in February, falling 69-62. Will Alabama A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Southern U. is a 3.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.