Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas So. 7-11, Alabama A&M 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas So. is 10-0 against Alabama A&M since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Tigers will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Monday, Texas So. was able to grind out a solid win over Jackson State, taking the game 81-73.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-65 to Alabama State.

Even though they lost, Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Texas So. has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-11 record this season. As for Alabama A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Looking forward, Texas So. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Texas So. was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 72-65. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas So. has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 6 years.