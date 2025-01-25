Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas So. 7-11, Alabama A&M 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Alabama A&M is 0-10 against Texas So. since March of 2019 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Alabama A&M is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell to Alabama State 69-65.

Even though they lost, Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Texas So. came tearing into Monday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 81-73.

Alabama A&M's loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Texas So., they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-11 record this season.

Alabama A&M came up short against Texas So. in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 72-65. Will Alabama A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas So. has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 6 years.