Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 9-17; Alabama A&M 11-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Elmore Gymnasium. Alabama A&M should still be riding high after a victory, while Bethune-Cookman will be looking to get back in the win column.

Alabama A&M came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday, sneaking past 75-72.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman suffered a grim 91-64 defeat to the Jackson State Tigers on Monday.

Alabama A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bulldogs, who are 11-12 against the spread.

Alabama A&M ended up a good deal behind the Wildcats when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 88-77. Maybe Alabama A&M will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama A&M have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.