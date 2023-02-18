Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 9-17; Alabama A&M 11-15

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Alabama A&M and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Elmore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Monday Alabama A&M sidestepped the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for a 75-72 victory.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Bethune-Cookman as they lost 91-64 to the Jackson State Tigers on Monday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Bethune-Cookman was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Alabama A&M lost to the Wildcats on the road by a decisive 88-77 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama A&M have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.