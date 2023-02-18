Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 9-17; Alabama A&M 11-15
What to Know
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Alabama A&M and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Elmore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but on Monday Alabama A&M sidestepped the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for a 75-72 victory.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Bethune-Cookman as they lost 91-64 to the Jackson State Tigers on Monday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Bethune-Cookman was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Alabama A&M lost to the Wildcats on the road by a decisive 88-77 margin. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama
Series History
Alabama A&M have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Bethune-Cookman 88 vs. Alabama A&M 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Alabama A&M 62 vs. Bethune-Cookman 60
- Jan 31, 2022 - Alabama A&M 67 vs. Bethune-Cookman 52