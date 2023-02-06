Who's Playing

Grambling @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Grambling 14-8; Alabama A&M 9-14

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Elmore Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 58-50 at home and Alabama A&M taking the second 71-63.

Grambling had enough points to win and then some against the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday, taking their contest 73-60.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Alabama A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama A&M blew past Southern 82-61.

Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Tigers, who are 10-10 against the spread.

The wins brought Grambling up to 14-8 and Alabama A&M to 9-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling is fifth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Grambling, the Bulldogs enter the game with 16.4 takeaways on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Alabama A&M the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Grambling have won nine out of their last 13 games against Alabama A&M.