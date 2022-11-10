Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Alabama A&M

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off against the North Alabama Lions at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Elmore Gymnasium. Alabama A&M struggled last year, ending up 12-18. North Alabama was 9-21 last season and is coming off of a 108-51 win against the Oakwood Ambassadors on Monday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs could only manage to knock down 37.90% of their shots, making them 357th worst (bottom 103%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. The Lions had an even harder time: they could only manage to knock down 39.50% of their shots, making them fifth worst in college basketball in field goal percentage. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama A&M and North Alabama both have one win in their last two games.