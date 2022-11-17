Who's Playing

Samford @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Samford 3-0; Alabama A&M 0-2

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 1-3 against the Samford Bulldogs since November of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Alabama A&M will look to defend their home court against Samford at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 102 points combined.

On Monday, Alabama A&M lost to the Tennessee State Tigers on the road by a decisive 87-76 margin.

Meanwhile, Samford took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 90-38 win over the Belhaven College Blazers.

Alabama A&M is now 0-2 while Samford sits at 3-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Alabama A&M is 349th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 67 on average. But Samford ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 74.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Series History

Samford have won three out of their last four games against Alabama A&M.