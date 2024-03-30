Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Clemson 24-11, Alabama 24-11

How To Watch

What to Know

A Elite Eight matchup is on tap on Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers will duke it out at 8:49 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Alabama entered their tilt with N. Carolina with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tar Heels on Thursday and snuck past 89-87. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 174.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Grant Nelson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Grand Canyon on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Estrada, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson waltzed into their contest on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 77-72.

Clemson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chase Hunter led the charge by scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Alabama has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-11 record this season. As for Clemson, their win bumped their record up to an identical 24-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.8 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-7 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Alabama.