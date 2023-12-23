Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-7, Alabama 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Alabama is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

We saw a pretty high 176.5-over/under line set for Alabama's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 87-74 to the Wildcats on Wednesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mark Sears, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and six steals. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Alabama was Jarin Stevenson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans.

The Crimson Tide have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season. As for the Colonels, they bumped their record down to 4-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.