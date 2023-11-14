Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: South Alabama 1-1, Alabama 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing at home against the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Indiana State didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Friday. The Crimson Tide blew past the Sycamores 102-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for Alabama.

Alabama's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Aaron Estrada, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who earned 20 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.8% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-56 win over the Bulls.

The Crimson Tide's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Jaguars, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Alabama, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

Alabama was able to grind out a solid victory over South Alabama in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 65-55. Does Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will South Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.





The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won both of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last 2 years.