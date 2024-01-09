Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks @ Alabama Crimson Tide
Current Records: South Carolina 13-1, Alabama 9-5
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
South Carolina has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though South Carolina has not done well against Miss. State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Gamecocks rang in the new year with a 68-62 win over the Bulldogs.
Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson Jr., who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Stute, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Alabama entered their tilt with Vanderbilt with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Crimson Tide came out on top in a nail-biter against the Commodores on Saturday and snuck past 78-75.
Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 21 points along with three steals.
The Gamecocks' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-1. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
South Carolina couldn't quite finish off Alabama in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 78-76. Thankfully for South Carolina, Brandon Miller (who scored 41 points along with eight rebounds and three steals) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.
Series History
Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Alabama 78 vs. South Carolina 76
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alabama 90 vs. South Carolina 71
- Feb 09, 2021 - Alabama 81 vs. South Carolina 78
- Feb 29, 2020 - Alabama 90 vs. South Carolina 86
- Feb 26, 2019 - Alabama 68 vs. South Carolina 62
- Jan 09, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. South Carolina 62
- Mar 10, 2017 - Alabama 64 vs. South Carolina 53
- Feb 07, 2017 - Alabama 90 vs. South Carolina 86
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Carolina 78 vs. Alabama 64
- Jan 13, 2016 - Alabama 73 vs. South Carolina 50