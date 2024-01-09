Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: South Carolina 13-1, Alabama 9-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Carolina has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though South Carolina has not done well against Miss. State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Gamecocks rang in the new year with a 68-62 win over the Bulldogs.

Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson Jr., who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Stute, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alabama entered their tilt with Vanderbilt with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Crimson Tide came out on top in a nail-biter against the Commodores on Saturday and snuck past 78-75.

Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 21 points along with three steals.

The Gamecocks' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-1. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Carolina couldn't quite finish off Alabama in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 78-76. Thankfully for South Carolina, Brandon Miller (who scored 41 points along with eight rebounds and three steals) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.