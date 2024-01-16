Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-14, Alabama State 8-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

What to Know

Alabama State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Mitchell Center. Alabama A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama State, who comes in off a win.

After a 92-76 finish the last time they played, Alabama State and Alcorn State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Hornets had just enough and edged the Braves out 55-53.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Tigers on Saturday and fell 75-67. Alabama A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hornets have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-14.

Alabama State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Alabama State came up short against Alabama A&M in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 55-50. Can Alabama State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.