Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 10-14, Alabama State 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, the Golden Lions came up short against the Tigers and fell 76-63. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Arkansas Pine Bluff in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Meanwhile, the Hornets also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jaguars by a score of 73-62. Alabama State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Golden Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 10-14. As for the Hornets, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 12-9 against the spread, Alabama State has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Arkansas Pine Bluff is only 6-14 ATS.

Odds

Alabama State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Alabama State and Arkansas Pine Bluff both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.