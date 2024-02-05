Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-15, Alabama State 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama State is 0-4 against the Rattlers since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Alabama State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-68 to the Wildcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Alabama State in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Alabama State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bethune-Cook. only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 73-61.

The Hornets now have a losing record at 10-11. As for the Rattlers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-15 record this season.

Looking forward, Alabama State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 11-7 ATS overall, they're only 0-4 when playing at home.

Alabama State came up short against the Rattlers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 60-54. Can Alabama State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Florida A&M has won all of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last 2 years.