Who's Playing
Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama State Hornets
Current Records: Jackson State 5-9, Alabama State 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Jackson State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 88-80 win over the Braves.
Meanwhile, Alabama State entered their tilt with Arkansas Pine Bluff with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hornets came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 83-72 on Monday. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but Alabama State was the better team in the second half.
The Tigers' win was their third straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-9. As for the Hornets, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.
Looking forward to Thursday, Jackson State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.
Jackson State came out on top in a nail-biter against Alabama State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, sneaking past 61-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Jackson State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146 points.
Series History
Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Jackson State 61 vs. Alabama State 58
- Jan 08, 2022 - Alabama State 72 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Jackson State 79 vs. Alabama State 54
- Jan 04, 2021 - Jackson State 60 vs. Alabama State 44
- Mar 05, 2020 - Jackson State 71 vs. Alabama State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Jackson State 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Mar 12, 2019 - Alabama State 58 vs. Jackson State 49
- Mar 09, 2019 - Jackson State 82 vs. Alabama State 70
- Jan 07, 2019 - Alabama State 59 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 01, 2018 - Alabama State 62 vs. Jackson State 60