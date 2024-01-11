Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Jackson State 5-9, Alabama State 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Jackson State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 88-80 win over the Braves.

Meanwhile, Alabama State entered their tilt with Arkansas Pine Bluff with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hornets came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 83-72 on Monday. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but Alabama State was the better team in the second half.

The Tigers' win was their third straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-9. As for the Hornets, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.

Jackson State skirted past Alabama State 61-58 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.