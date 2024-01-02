Who's Playing

Johnson (FL) Suns @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Johnson (FL) 0-2, Alabama State 4-8

After two games on the road, Alabama State is heading back home. They will take on the Johnson (FL) Suns at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Alabama State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Hornets had to settle for a 73-70 defeat against the Bulls.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Micah Octave, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Alabama State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Florida only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Johnson (FL)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2023 after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by the Hatters on the road and fell 123-43. Johnson (FL) has not had much luck with Stetson recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Hornets' defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-8. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.7 points per game. As for the Suns, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.