Who's Playing

Johnson (FL) Suns @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Johnson (FL) 0-2, Alabama State 4-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama State has been on the road for two straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Johnson (FL) Suns at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Alabama State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Hornets had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Bulls.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Micah Octave, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Alabama State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Florida only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Johnson (FL)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2023 after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Hatters, falling 123-43. Johnson (FL) has struggled against Stetson recently, as their matchup back in December of 2023 was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Hornets' loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-8. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.7 points per game. As for the Suns, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.