Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Alabama State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 31-26 lead against Miss Valley State.

If Alabama State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-14 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with an 0-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-25, Alabama State 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with 27 consecutive losses dating back to last season for Miss Valley State and three for the Hornets.

Miss Valley State managed to keep up with the Bulldogs until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Delta Devils' painful 80-57 loss to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Miss Valley State has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alabama State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Lions. Alabama State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% worse than the opposition.

The Delta Devils' defeat was their 21st straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-25. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.5 points per game. As for the Hornets, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season.

Miss Valley State couldn't quite finish off the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January and fell 54-51. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.