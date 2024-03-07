Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Southern U. 17-12, Alabama State 12-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama State has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Alabama State faltered in their contest on Saturday. They fell 58-53 to the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Southern U. came into Monday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 58-44 win over the Rattlers on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Southern U. did.

The Hornets' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to 17-12.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern U., though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Southern U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against Southern U. when the teams last played back in February, falling 73-62. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Alabama State is a slight 1-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.