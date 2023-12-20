2nd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for USC after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama State 79-59. USC's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Sunday with time still left to play.

Nobody has stood out from the pack for USC offensively yet, with Isaiah Collier being one of several leaders. Collier has posted 11 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

If USC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama State will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: USC 5-5, Alabama State 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the USC Trojans at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Alabama State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 74-56 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama State has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by TJ Madlock, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 91-75 fall against the Tigers.

USC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Boogie Ellis, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, and Oziyah Sellers who scored 13 points.

The Hornets' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.9 points per game. As for the Trojans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Alabama State was pulverized by USC 96-58 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Alabama State was down 48-23.

Odds

USC is a big 16.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

USC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.