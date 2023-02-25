Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Alabama State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 12-16; Alabama State 8-20

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets are 12-3 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Hornets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Alabama A&M at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 70-65 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Florida A&M Rattlers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Alabama A&M was far and away the favorite.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Alabama A&M.