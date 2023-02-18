Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Alabama State

Current Records: Florida A&M 5-19; Alabama State 8-18

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida A&M and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Rattlers as they fell 67-64 to the Alcorn State Braves on Monday.

Meanwhile, Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 76-70 to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Florida A&M is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 10-5 ATS in away games but only 12-10 all in all.

Florida A&M is now 5-19 while Alabama State sits at 8-18. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rattlers are 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida A&M have won all of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last nine years.