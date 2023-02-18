Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Alabama State

Current Records: Florida A&M 5-19; Alabama State 8-18

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Alabama State and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 76-70 to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 67-64 to the Alcorn State Braves.

Alabama State is now 8-18 while Florida A&M sits at 5-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama State has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Rattlers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Series History

Florida A&M have won all of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last nine years.