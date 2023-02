Who's Playing

Grambling @ Alabama State

Current Records: Grambling 13-8; Alabama State 6-16

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets won both of their matches against the Grambling Tigers last season (80-72 and 78-75) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Hornets and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Alabama State received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 69-58 to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Grambling entered their matchup against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Grambling fell just short of Alcorn State by a score of 63-60.

The losses put the Hornets at 6-16 and the Tigers at 13-8. Alabama State is 3-12 after losses this year, Grambling 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grambling have won eight out of their last 14 games against Alabama State.