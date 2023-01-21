Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Alabama State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-12; Alabama State 5-13

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Alabama State and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets have some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

After constant struggles on the road, Alabama State has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs by a score of 69-61 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 77-68.

Alabama State's win brought them up to 5-13 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to 7-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have only been able to knock down 37.30% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Panthers have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.