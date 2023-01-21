Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Alabama State
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-12; Alabama State 5-13
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Alabama State and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets have some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
After constant struggles on the road, Alabama State has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs by a score of 69-61 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 77-68.
Alabama State's win brought them up to 5-13 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to 7-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have only been able to knock down 37.30% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Panthers have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
Series History
Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Mar 01, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Feb 01, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 87 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 65 vs. Alabama State 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Alabama State 52 vs. Prairie View A&M 49
- Mar 04, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 96 vs. Alabama State 69
- Feb 04, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 69 vs. Alabama State 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 86 vs. Alabama State 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 77 vs. Alabama State 58
- Jan 30, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 72 vs. Alabama State 52
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama State 73 vs. Prairie View A&M 68
- Feb 01, 2016 - Alabama State 83 vs. Prairie View A&M 77