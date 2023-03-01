Who's Playing
Auburn @ Alabama
Current Records: Auburn 19-10; Alabama 25-4
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers and the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will be strutting in after a win while Auburn will be stumbling in from a loss.
Auburn took a serious blow against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 86-54. One thing holding Auburn back was the mediocre play of guard Wendell Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Bama sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for an 86-83 victory. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Miller (24), guard Jahvon Quinerly (16), guard Mark Sears (13), and forward Noah Clowney (10).
The Tigers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Auburn is now 19-10 while Bama sits at 25-4. Bama is 20-4 after wins this year, and Auburn is 6-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $150.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Auburn have won nine out of their last 16 games against Alabama.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Alabama 77 vs. Auburn 69
- Feb 01, 2022 - Auburn 100 vs. Alabama 81
- Jan 11, 2022 - Auburn 81 vs. Alabama 77
- Mar 02, 2021 - Alabama 70 vs. Auburn 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Alabama 94 vs. Auburn 90
- Feb 12, 2020 - Auburn 95 vs. Alabama 91
- Jan 15, 2020 - Alabama 83 vs. Auburn 64
- Mar 05, 2019 - Auburn 66 vs. Alabama 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 63
- Mar 09, 2018 - Alabama 81 vs. Auburn 63
- Feb 21, 2018 - Auburn 90 vs. Alabama 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. Auburn 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Auburn 82 vs. Alabama 77
- Jan 21, 2017 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama 65 vs. Auburn 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Alabama 77