Who's Playing

Auburn @ Alabama

Current Records: Auburn 19-10; Alabama 25-4

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will be strutting in after a win while Auburn will be stumbling in from a loss.

Auburn took a serious blow against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 86-54. One thing holding Auburn back was the mediocre play of guard Wendell Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Bama sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for an 86-83 victory. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Miller (24), guard Jahvon Quinerly (16), guard Mark Sears (13), and forward Noah Clowney (10).

The Tigers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Auburn is now 19-10 while Bama sits at 25-4. Bama is 20-4 after wins this year, and Auburn is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won nine out of their last 16 games against Alabama.