Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ No. 18 Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville State 1-1; Alabama 3-0

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again Friday and play against the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Coleman Coliseum. Bama will be strutting in after a win while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Jacksonville State came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Monday, falling 67-60.

Meanwhile, Bama was able to grind out a solid victory over the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday, winning 65-55. Bama's forward Noah Clowney filled up the stat sheet, picking up eight points in addition to 15 boards and three blocks.

Jacksonville State is now 1-1 while the Crimson Tide sit at 3-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gamecocks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.30%, which places them 13th in college basketball. As for Bama, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.40%, which places them third in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 20-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville State in the last eight years.