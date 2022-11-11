Who's Playing

Liberty @ No. 20 Alabama

Current Records: Liberty 1-0; Alabama 1-0

What to Know

The #20 Alabama Crimson Tide will play host again and welcome the Liberty Flames to Coleman Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Bama took their contest against the Longwood Lancers on Monday by a conclusive 75-54 score. The Crimson Tide got double-digit scores from four players: Brandon Miller (14), Rylan Griffen (14), Mark Sears (12), and Jaden Bradley (11).

Meanwhile, Liberty was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Regent Royals 104-38 at home.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 14.5-point spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 26.80%, which places them 12th in college basketball. As for Liberty, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 19.60%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.99

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.