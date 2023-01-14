Who's Playing

LSU @ Alabama

Current Records: LSU 12-4; Alabama 14-2

What to Know

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Coleman Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Crimson Tide winning the first 70-67 at home and LSU taking the second 80-77.

Bama didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road on Wednesday as they won 84-69. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Mark Sears, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, LSU entered their contest against the Florida Gators on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. LSU lost to Florida at home by a decisive 67-56 margin. Guard Adam Miller wasn't much of a difference maker for the Tigers; Miller finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Bama was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 80-77 to LSU. Maybe Bama will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.88

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won ten out of their last 15 games against LSU.