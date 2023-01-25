Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Alabama

Current Records: Mississippi State 12-7; Alabama 17-2

What to Know

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bama and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Bama made easy work of the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday and carried off an 85-64 victory. Bama's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Noah Clowney, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards, and guard Mark Sears, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds. Clowney hadn't helped his team much against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, MSU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 61-59 to the Florida Gators. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but MSU had been the slight favorite coming in.

This next contest looks promising for the Crimson Tide, who are favored by a full 13 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Bama's win brought them up to 17-2 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 12-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.90%, which places them third in college basketball. As for MSU, they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Alabama have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Mississippi State.