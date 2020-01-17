How to watch Alabama vs. Missouri: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Missouri @ Alabama

Current Records: Missouri 9-7; Alabama 9-7

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers are 1-4 against the Alabama Crimson Tide since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mizzou is on the road again on Saturday and play against Bama at 3:30 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Mizzou will be seeking to avenge the 70-60 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 16 of last year.

F Kobe Brown (14 points) was the top scorer for Mizzou.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Bama took down the Auburn Tigers 83-64 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G Kira Lewis Jr., who had 25 points.

Alabama's victory lifted them to 9-7 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if the Crimson Tide can repeat their recent success or if Mizzou bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.