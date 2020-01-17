How to watch Alabama vs. Missouri: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Alabama vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri @ Alabama
Current Records: Missouri 9-7; Alabama 9-7
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers are 1-4 against the Alabama Crimson Tide since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mizzou is on the road again on Saturday and play against Bama at 3:30 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Mizzou will be seeking to avenge the 70-60 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 16 of last year.
F Kobe Brown (14 points) was the top scorer for Mizzou.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Bama took down the Auburn Tigers 83-64 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G Kira Lewis Jr., who had 25 points.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 9-7 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if the Crimson Tide can repeat their recent success or if Mizzou bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.
- Jan 16, 2019 - Alabama 70 vs. Missouri 60
- Jan 31, 2018 - Missouri 69 vs. Alabama 60
- Feb 15, 2017 - Alabama 57 vs. Missouri 54
- Jan 18, 2017 - Alabama 68 vs. Missouri 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - Alabama 80 vs. Missouri 71
