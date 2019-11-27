How to watch Alabama vs. North Carolina: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Alabama vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
Alabama (home) vs. No. 6 North Carolina (away)
Current Records: Alabama 2-2; North Carolina 4-0
What to Know
The #6 North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. UNC is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Tar Heels took down the Elon Phoenix 75-61 last week. North Carolina's F Armando Bacot was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Bama also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (32) and won 81-73 over the Furman Paladins. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: G Jaden Shackelford (25), G Kira Lewis Jr. (19), G John Petty (16), and F Javian Davis (10).
UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped UNC to 4-0 and Bama to 2-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 9-point favorite against the Crimson Tide.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
