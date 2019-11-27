How to watch Alabama vs. North Carolina: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Alabama (home) vs. No. 6 North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Alabama 2-2; North Carolina 4-0

What to Know

The #6 North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. UNC is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Tar Heels took down the Elon Phoenix 75-61 last week. North Carolina's F Armando Bacot was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Bama also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (32) and won 81-73 over the Furman Paladins. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: G Jaden Shackelford (25), G Kira Lewis Jr. (19), G John Petty (16), and F Javian Davis (10).

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped UNC to 4-0 and Bama to 2-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 9-point favorite against the Crimson Tide.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.