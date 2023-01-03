Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Alabama

Current Records: Ole Miss 8-5; Alabama 11-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Ole Miss and the #7 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Rebels have some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

It was close but no cigar for Ole Miss as they fell 63-59 to the Tennessee Volunteers last Wednesday. Guard Matthew Murrell had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 1-for-11, 5-point finish.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Bama in a 78-67 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: guard Mark Sears (20), forward Brandon Miller (19), forward Noah Clowney (12), and forward Nick Pringle (10).

Ole Miss is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Rebels, who are 5-6-2 against the spread.

Alabama's win lifted them to 11-2 while Ole Miss' loss dropped them down to 8-5. Mark Sears will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 20 points last week. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ole Miss' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.76

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won seven out of their last nine games against Ole Miss.