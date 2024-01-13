Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Binghamton 8-6, Albany 9-7

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Albany has been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. The Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Binghamton took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Albany, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Great Danes rang in the new year with a 79-73 win over the Highlanders. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 77-69.

Even though they lost, Binghamton were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Great Danes' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Bearcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Albany came up short against Binghamton in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 80-66. Will Albany have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.