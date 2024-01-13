Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Albany and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 45-35 lead against Binghamton.
Albany came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Binghamton Bearcats @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: Binghamton 8-6, Albany 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
What to Know
After four games on the road, Albany is heading back home. The Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. Binghamton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Albany, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Great Danes rang in the new year with a 79-73 victory over the Highlanders. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats came up short against the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 77-69.
Even though they lost, Binghamton were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Great Danes' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Bearcats, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
As for their next game, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Albany is a 4.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 154.5 points.
Series History
Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Binghamton 80 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 19, 2023 - Binghamton 65 vs. Albany 54
- Feb 16, 2022 - Albany 68 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 06, 2022 - Binghamton 88 vs. Albany 79
- Feb 05, 2020 - Albany 62 vs. Binghamton 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Albany 74 vs. Binghamton 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Albany 73 vs. Binghamton 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Albany 64 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 27, 2018 - Albany 71 vs. Binghamton 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Binghamton 79 vs. Albany 66