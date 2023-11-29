Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Boston U. 2-4, Albany 3-3

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

What to Know

After six games on the road, Albany is heading back home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact Albany proved on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 86-51 victory over the Saints on the road.

Meanwhile, the Terriers were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Badgers 90-49 at home. The win was just what Boston U. needed coming off of a 69-45 defeat in their prior contest.

The win got the Great Danes back to even at 3-3. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Albany came up short against Boston U. in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, falling 71-61. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Albany.