Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Bryant 11-7, Albany 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Broadview Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Bryant will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Bryant entered their tilt with New Hamp. with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 89-74. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Bryant did.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Albany and UMass Lowell on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Great Danes suffered a painful 97-76 loss at the hands of the River Hawks. It was the first time this season that Albany let down their fans at home.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-8.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bryant took their win against Albany in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 87-62. With Bryant ahead 51-27 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Bryant is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bryant has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Albany.