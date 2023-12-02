Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-4, Albany 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will head out on the road to face off against the Albany Great Danes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. Dartmouth is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Big Green came up short against the Catamounts and fell 64-53. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dartmouth in their matchups with Vermont: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, Albany waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Terriers by a score of 86-72. 86 seems to be a good number for Albany as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The losses dropped the Big Green to 1-4.

Dartmouth is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dartmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Albany is a solid 6-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Dartmouth has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Albany.