New Hamp. Wildcats @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: New Hamp. 15-10, Albany 12-16

New Hamp. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. Coming off a loss in a game New Hamp. was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

We saw a pretty high 165.5-over/under line set for New Hamp.'s previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. The match between them and the Retrievers on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Wildcats falling 86-68 at home it was darn close to turning into one. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Albany's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 104-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the River Hawks. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Albany struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Great Danes, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-16.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Hamp. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

New Hamp. came up short against the Great Danes in their previous matchup back in January, falling 86-79. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Albany is a slight 2-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Albany.