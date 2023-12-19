Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-8, Albany 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Albany is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Broadview Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Great Danes suffered a painful 71-52 defeat at the hands of the Dragons. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Albany has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 78-64 to the Friars. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Sacred Heart's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nico Galette, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Alex Sobel who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sobel has scored all season.

The Great Danes' defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Pioneers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Albany beat Sacred Heart 72-65 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. Will Albany repeat their success, or does Sacred Heart have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.