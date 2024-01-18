Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: UMass Lowell 12-4, Albany 10-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMass Lowell and UMBC didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The River Hawks snuck past the Retrievers with a 86-82 victory.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Albany proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 95-75 margin over the Bearcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Albany.

The River Hawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMass Lowell strolled past Albany in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 66-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Albany and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.