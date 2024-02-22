Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Vermont 21-6, Albany 12-14

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Vermont is 9-1 against the Great Danes since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Vermont's defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so the Great Danes' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Vermont entered their tilt with the Black Bears with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Catamounts walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Black Bears on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Albany and the Retrievers couldn't quite live up to the 174-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Great Danes took a 80-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers on Saturday.

The Catamounts have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they dropped their record down to 12-14 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Vermont took their victory against the Great Danes in their previous meeting on February 1st by a conclusive 81-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.