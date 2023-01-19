Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Albany

Current Records: Binghamton 7-10; Albany 6-14

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are 10-2 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Great Danes and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Binghamton winning the first 88-79 on the road and Albany taking the second 68-67.

Albany came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Saturday, falling 74-67.

Meanwhile, Binghamton escaped with a win on Saturday against the UMass Lowell River Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Albany is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Great Danes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Binghamton's victory lifted them to 7-10 while Albany's loss dropped them down to 6-14. We'll see if the Bearcats can repeat their recent success or if Albany bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Great Danes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Albany have won ten out of their last 12 games against Binghamton.