Who's Playing
Binghamton @ Albany
Current Records: Binghamton 7-10; Albany 6-14
What to Know
The Albany Great Danes are 10-2 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Albany and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bearcats winning the first 88-79 on the road and Albany taking the second 68-67.
Albany came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders this past Saturday, falling 74-67.
Meanwhile, Binghamton escaped with a win this past Saturday against the UMass Lowell River Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.
Binghamton's win lifted them to 7-10 while Albany's defeat dropped them down to 6-14. We'll see if Binghamton can repeat their recent success or if the Great Danes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won ten out of their last 12 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Albany 68 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 06, 2022 - Binghamton 88 vs. Albany 79
- Feb 05, 2020 - Albany 62 vs. Binghamton 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Albany 74 vs. Binghamton 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Albany 73 vs. Binghamton 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Albany 64 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 27, 2018 - Albany 71 vs. Binghamton 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Binghamton 79 vs. Albany 66
- Feb 09, 2017 - Albany 66 vs. Binghamton 54
- Jan 19, 2017 - Albany 84 vs. Binghamton 65
- Feb 08, 2016 - Albany 69 vs. Binghamton 56
- Jan 18, 2016 - Albany 80 vs. Binghamton 59