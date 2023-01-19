Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Albany

Current Records: Binghamton 7-10; Albany 6-14

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are 10-2 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Albany and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bearcats winning the first 88-79 on the road and Albany taking the second 68-67.

Albany came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders this past Saturday, falling 74-67.

Meanwhile, Binghamton escaped with a win this past Saturday against the UMass Lowell River Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Binghamton's win lifted them to 7-10 while Albany's defeat dropped them down to 6-14. We'll see if Binghamton can repeat their recent success or if the Great Danes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won ten out of their last 12 games against Binghamton.