Bryant @ Albany

Current Records: Bryant 15-8; Albany 6-19

The Albany Great Danes and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to square off in an America East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at McDonough Sports Complex. Bryant should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Great Danes will be looking to get back in the win column.

Albany ended up a good deal behind the Vermont Catamounts when they played this past Saturday, losing 87-68.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their contest against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday by a conclusive 70-46 score.

Albany is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Albany is now 6-19 while Bryant sits at 15-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Great Danes have only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 81.8 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Albany and Bryant both have one win in their last two games.