Who's Playing

LIU @ Albany

Current Records: LIU 1-8; Albany 3-8

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the LIU Sharks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McDonough Sports Complex. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A win for the Great Danes just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Providence Friars 93-55. One thing holding Albany back was the mediocre play of forward Jonathan Beagle, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 114-61, which was the final score in LIU's tilt against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday. The top scorers for LIU were guard Jacob Johnson (19 points) and guard R.J. Greene (17 points).

The Great Danes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Albany is now 3-8 while LIU sits at 1-8. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Sharks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Great Danes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.