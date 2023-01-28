Who's Playing
Maine @ Albany
Current Records: Maine 8-12; Albany 6-16
What to Know
The Albany Great Danes are 9-3 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Albany and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Bears winning the first 73-63 on the road and Albany taking the second 72-68.
The matchup between Albany and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Albany falling 84-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Maine beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 75-70 on Wednesday.
The Great Danes are now 6-16 while Maine sits at 8-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Maines have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won nine out of their last 12 games against Maine.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Albany 72 vs. Maine 68
- Feb 09, 2022 - Maine 73 vs. Albany 63
- Feb 16, 2020 - Albany 66 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Albany 76 vs. Maine 70
- Feb 17, 2019 - Albany 63 vs. Maine 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Maine 66 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Albany 89 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Albany 84 vs. Maine 66
- Feb 19, 2017 - Albany 74 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 22, 2017 - Albany 81 vs. Maine 63
- Feb 14, 2016 - Albany 108 vs. Maine 64
- Jan 15, 2016 - Maine 81 vs. Albany 79