Who's Playing

Maine @ Albany

Current Records: Maine 8-12; Albany 6-16

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are 9-3 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Albany and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Bears winning the first 73-63 on the road and Albany taking the second 72-68.

The matchup between Albany and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Albany falling 84-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Maine beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 75-70 on Wednesday.

The Great Danes are now 6-16 while Maine sits at 8-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Maines have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won nine out of their last 12 games against Maine.